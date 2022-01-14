Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omnicom's shares have outperformed its industry in the pastyear, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last three quarters. Consistency and diversity of operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure persistent profitability for Omnicom. The company’s bottom line is gaining from ongoing operating efficiency initiatives in real estate, back office services, procurement and IT areas. Change in business mix resulting from disposition of some non-core or underperforming agencies over the past year, is also aiding the bottom line. However, global presence exposes it to foreign exchange rate risks. Dependence on information technology systems makes it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. The company’s CRM Execution and Support segment remains a concern.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

