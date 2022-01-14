Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Hold

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have declined in the past six months. Stiff competition from e-retailers, higher freight costs and supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19 pandemic are some of the headwinds that the company has been encountering. Management anticipates modest decline in gross margin in fiscal 2022 owing to the incremental freight investments. Also, Tapestry has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses, thanks to increased marketing spend, higher selling and operational costs, and increased compensation expenses. For fiscal 2022, Tapestry envisions SG&A expenses to increase relatively in-line with sales. Management expects mid-teens growth in revenues for the fiscal year. We believe strengthening of omni-channel solutions, expanding customer reach and focus on brand innovation should contribute to the company’s performance.”

Get Tapestry alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 264.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.