Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Vipshop worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 167,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 677,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 118,912 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 978,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CLSA cut their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.