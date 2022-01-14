Robert P. Adelman Sells 4,000 Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $45,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NRT opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.19. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,834.28% and a net margin of 86.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

