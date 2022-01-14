Stephen G. Berman Sells 8,308 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 8,308 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $76,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JAKK opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $2,509,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.