Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $62,441.28 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $201,989.32.
- On Friday, December 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28.
Shares of GWRE opened at $103.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.41. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.