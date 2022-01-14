Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $62,441.28 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $201,989.32.

On Friday, December 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28.

Shares of GWRE opened at $103.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.41. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

