Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €280.10 ($318.30).

MEURV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($360.23) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

About Munchener Ruckvers

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.