C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. dropped their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,689 shares of company stock worth $3,346,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. C3.ai has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

