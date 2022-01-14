Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Sell

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NGM opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.78.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 in the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

