IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $658.50.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $534.20 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

