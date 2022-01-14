Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,891 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.14% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWY stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.