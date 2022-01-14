Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.62. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.