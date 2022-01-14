Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of eGain worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

