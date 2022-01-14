Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.62 Million Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

