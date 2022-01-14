Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.