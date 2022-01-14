Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of KB Home worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

