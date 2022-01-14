Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

STNG opened at $12.87 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

