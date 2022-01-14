Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ON24 worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON24 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 390,577 shares of company stock worth $6,828,012 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ONTF opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.53 million and a PE ratio of -92.44. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.