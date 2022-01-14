Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

MRKR stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.