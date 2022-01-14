Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $9,991,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $363,926. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $680.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.