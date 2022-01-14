Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,166,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $100.27 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

