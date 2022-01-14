Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,382 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Foot Locker worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.