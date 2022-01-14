Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,471 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

