Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Unisys worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Unisys by 53.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Unisys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Unisys by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIS opened at $19.73 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

