Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Cowen

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $129.65 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $229.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.