Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Mitek Systems worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

