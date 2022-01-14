West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Raised to “Buy” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has $118.60 price objective on the stock.

WFG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.51.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

