Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,803 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

