Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth about $133,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 275.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 29.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $196.50 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

