Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,530. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Athenex by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 432.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

