3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $181.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average is $185.80. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.