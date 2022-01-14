PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,744 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Triumph Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 277,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 2,283.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 135,130 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.