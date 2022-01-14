Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,376,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 86.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.30.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.