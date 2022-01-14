Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 45,000 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

