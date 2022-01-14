Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $52,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.12% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 472,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after buying an additional 172,938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $100.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

