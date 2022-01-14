Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,292,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after buying an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,491. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

