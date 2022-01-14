Advisory Services Network LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.