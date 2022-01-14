Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,000 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $31.06 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

