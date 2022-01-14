Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $55.70 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.