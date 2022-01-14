Advisory Services Network LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 774.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,630,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,984,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after acquiring an additional 604,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $112.38 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

