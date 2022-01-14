Peter Fante Sells 4,331 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Verint Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.