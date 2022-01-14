Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $141.64 and a one year high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.76.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

