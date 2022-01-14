Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to “Hold”

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $326.46 million, a PE ratio of -254.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $153,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

