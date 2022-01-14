Zacks Investment Research Upgrades E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to “Hold”

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.