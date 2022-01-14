Head-To-Head Analysis: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Ottawa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.84 $20.32 million $2.30 9.31 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.59 $2.48 million $1.05 13.72

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.96%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 19.68% 14.05% 0.96% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Ottawa Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, ?Non-Residential Real Estate, ?One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

