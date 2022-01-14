Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.74).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 276 ($3.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.84) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MAB stock opened at GBX 261.37 ($3.55) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 213.60 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($5.00). The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,441.02).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

