Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $15.15 on Friday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

