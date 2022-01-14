Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $2,416,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

