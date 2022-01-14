Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of PSCI opened at $96.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $104.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

