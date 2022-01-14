Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Down 88.2% in December

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 174,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAM. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

